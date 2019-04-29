Giga Wrecker Alt. Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Game Freak have released the launch trailer for Giga Wrecker Alt.

Giga Wrecker Alt. establishes a 2D world for navigating platforms and solving increasingly challenging puzzles as players progress to unearth the mysteries of a sudden invasion that left the world in ruins. As players explore, they’ll use the abilities of Reika – that game’s main protagonist – to destroy and reconstruct their surroundings for solving each puzzle and fighting back against the invaders.

Giga Wrecker Alt. is a mixture of exploration and physics where players can bring down towering walls and then use the rubble as a platform for navigating each level. Reika has a power known as ARCHE (Arms Creating and Handling Effect) that allows her to construct various weapons from rubble and scrap. This ability helps her create and navigate platforms, beat traps, and destroy enemies. Of course, there’s also the ability to crush enemies with falling objects as well.

Giga Wrecker was brought to life through Game Freak’s internal “Gear Project” where its developers are encouraged to come up with intriguing ideas for games outside the company’s normal. The game also features music by video game composer, Shinij Hosoe, known for Ridge Racer and Tekken, among many other titles.

New Content for Consoles:

Twenty brand-new puzzle stages added to the game’s Campaign mode.

New non-playable secondary character that assists players with more difficult puzzles / challenges if they become stuck for a period of time.

A new hardcore ‘Ironman’ mode that increases the damage to five times greater impact than normal mode.

Overhaul of the original localization to enhance the user experience.

Italian and Traditional Chinese languages added for a total of 11 in-game languages (Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese).

Giga Wrecker Alt. will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 30, and for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on May 2.

