Retro Studios is Hiring Developers to Work on Metroid Prime 4

Retro Studios announced via Twitter it is hiring developers to work on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Metroid Prime 4. You can check out the available jobs here.

Here is "General Job Information" on working at Retro Studios:

Joining the Retro team means becoming part of a company that is passionate about what it does and what it is a part of – the Nintendo legacy.

As a North American Nintendo-owned developer, we pride ourselves on delivering high quality, customized experiences in our games and in our studio. Our unique style stands out and wows gamers all over the globe with games in the Metroid, Donkey Kong, and Mario Kart franchises. We believe good company culture, passion and creativity are crucial to delivering great games. Retro is committed to maintaining an environment that supports those qualities and our employees and our games are a reflection of these efforts.

Working at Retro means joining the family – locally and globally. It means breakfast & picnics with the team. It means collaboration with our Japanese partners. But for each individual, it means giving back to that family by bringing creativity, consideration and respect to the strong, wonderful IPs of Nintendo.

If you’re passionate about quality, about being a part of a creative culture and about Nintendo, you’re already one step closer to being part of Retro Studios.

