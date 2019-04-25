Mario Kart Tour Closed Beta Starts May 22 for Android - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced the closed beta for the Android version of Mario Kart Tour will run from May 22 to June 4 in the US and Japan. You can apply for the closed beta here.

Here is an overview of the closed beta:

The closed beta test is a test of an application under development and is held for customers in order to improve the quality of the game. Furthermore, the number of customers who may participate in this test is limited. If the number of applications exceeds the number of possible participants, we will randomly select the participants.

Application Schedule:

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:59 p.m. PT

Beta-Test Schedule:

Planned for Wednesday, May 22, 2019 to Tuesday, June 4, 2019 PT

Note: Dates may change without prior notice.

Supported Countries:

Japan, United States

Supported OS:

Android

Note: Excludes certain devices

Other:

We will not respond to inquiries regarding the content or implementation of the closed beta test.

In-game purchases are not available during the beta test.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles