WILL: A Wonderful World Physical Edition Delayed in North America - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

PM Studios and Acttil announced the physical edition of WILL: A Wonderful World has been delayed in North America until July 2 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders are now open on Amazon for the Switch and PS4 for $39.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

There was once an urban legend: Write your troubles down on a note, then hold it in your hand at midnight and pray. “God, please help me…” God will hear your plea and change your fate.

One day, a young girl wakes up, groggy, in a room she’s never seen before. A talking dog appears before her and she becomes startled by his revelation: They are gods and it is their duty to change the fate of any humans that ask for their help. Letters appear in the mail, so with pen in hand she begins her job.

WILL: A Wonderful World features a fantastical tale and cast. A quiet nerd stuck in a hopeless, one-sided crush. An impoverished artist who’s lost all hope and contemplates suicide. A rookie police officer who burns with justice and hopes for his first big case. A young woman desperately chasing her dream against all odds. Even a stray cat who would be satisfied with some dried fish to eat!

Dive deep into the story and learn about those that seek out your help, but don’t forget: Changing someone’s fate will affect others. Experience each story, edit letters, and solve puzzles; perhaps the young girl’s memory will return, but what will she learn about herself and her mission? You must guide their fates, uncover the links between the storylines, and find the best path for all of those in need. WILL: A Wonderful World blends its imaginative story with fantastic presentation, featuring colorful artwork and a delightful soundtrack.

Key Features:

Read stories and use deduction to determine how to alter the fate of the game’s cast.

Make decisions that open up the story and may even impact the plotlines of others.

Learn more about the two gods, the mysterious girl and her companion, as you progress through the game.

Enjoy punchy music and beautifully drawn stills and animations.

