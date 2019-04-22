Jupiter & Mars Launches Today for PS4 and PSVR in North America - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Tigertron announced Jupiter & Mars launches today for the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support in North America. It launches tomorrow, April 23 in Europe and Asia.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A story about restoring life in the oceans, Jupiter & Mars follows the exploits of two bottlenose dolphins—Jupiter and Mars—who travel a post-mankind world at the request of an ancient race of whales known as ‘The Elders,’ to shut down the still-active machines of mankind, which are making the oceans uninhabitable for sea life. The award-winning futuristic adventure game comes from the mind of designer, James Mielke, a game industry veteran whose past projects include Child Of Eden and Lumines Electronic Symphony.

“This game represents a real labor of love for myself and the entire team, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally be able to share these dolphins with players,” said Tigertron creative director James Mielke in a press release. “While it’s playable in both VR and without, experiencing Jupiter & Mars in virtual reality is really something special. We set out to do something different with the video game medium; to stimulate discussion and share a positive message. As it is said in the game, ‘There is always a tomorrow, and with every tomorrow there is always hope.’”

Jupiter & Mars takes players on an unforgettable journey through an ocean landscape that’s engulfed many of the Earth’s great cities from sea levels rising. “Inspired by some of our favorite games of the past, we’ve attempted to create an experience that’s incredibly fun yet poignant,” added Tigertron executive producer. “Jupiter & Mars is a true love letter to the oceans that players everywhere can now experience.”

In development for two years in partnership with creators in New York, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, and Tokyo, Jupiter & Mars is a neon-lit dream collaboration that brings together world-renowned environmental groups like SeaLegacy and The Ocean Foundation to the world of video games. These groups have provided unlockable content for players to view and learn more about the issues facing the oceans. Tigertron has also committed to donating a portion of game proceeds to ocean causes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles