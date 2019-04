PlayStation Store Flash Sale Discounts Games Up to 50% Off - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment America has announced a PlayStation Store flash sale that discounts games up to 50 percent off. The sale ends on Monday, April 22 at 8am PT.

Check out the complete list of PlayStation 4 games on sale below:

Title $Sale $Original ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN (VR) $35.99 $59.99 ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION $63.74 $84.99 ALMOST THERE: THE PLATFORMER $5.99 $9.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY $19.79 $59.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – DELUXE EDITION $26.39 $79.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – GOLD EDITION $32.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – STORY PASS $23.99 $39.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – ULTIMATE EDITION $39.59 $119.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE $14.99 $24.99 CALL OF CTHULHU $35.99 $59.99 CRASH AND SPYRO BUNDLE $49.49 $74.99 CRASH BANDICOOT N SANE TRILOGY $23.99 $39.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY (VR) $14.99 $29.99 DROWNING $1.79 $2.99 GENESIS ALPHA ONE $17.99 $29.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR $17.99 $29.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR: HIDE AND SEEK $17.99 $29.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE $34.99 $69.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – GOLD EDITION $44.99 $89.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – STANDARD EDITION $29.99 $59.99 KILLING FLOOR 2 $9.89 $29.99 KILLING FLOOR: INCURSION (VR) $9.99 $19.99 KINGDOM OF BLADES (VR) $5.99 $9.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 – EPISODE 1 $3.99 $7.99 MASQUERADA: SONGS AND SHADOWS $9.99 $19.99 METRO EXODUS $44.99 $59.99 METRO EXODUS GOLD EDITION $63.74 $84.99 OMEN OF SORROW $27.49 $49.99 PLANET RIX-13 $2.99 $4.99 SENRAN KAGURA BURST RE:NEWAL $27.99 $39.99 SENRAN KAGURA BURST RE:NEWAL — TAILOR-MADE EDITION $34.99 $49.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER $29.99 $59.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – CROFT EDITION $44.99 $89.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $69.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – SEASON PASS $17.99 $29.99 SLIME RANCHER $11.99 $19.99 SONIC FORCES DIGITAL STANDARD EDITION $17.99 $29.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $14.99 $59.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $22.49 $89.99 SOUTH PARK: THE VIDEO GAME COLLECTION $31.99 $79.99 SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY $29.99 $39.99 STEEL RATS $3.99 $19.99 STEEL RATS DELUXE EDITION $4.79 $23.99 STELLARIS $29.99 $39.99 STELLARIS: CONSOLE EDITION – DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $59.99 TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: DRUM SESSION! $24.99 $49.99 THE BRIDGE $1.99 $9.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: 14000 CROWNS $64.99 $99.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: 1500 CROWNS $11.99 $14.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: 21000 CROWNS $89.99 $149.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: 3000 CROWNS $18.74 $24.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: 5500 CROWNS $27.99 $39.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: COLLECTION $24.99 $49.99 THE LEGO MOVIE 2 VIDEOGAME $27.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 GOLD EDITION $79.99 $99.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 STANDARD EDITION $49.79 $59.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 ULTIMATE EDITION $95.99 $119.99 TUMBLESTONE $4.99 $24.99 VAMPYR $23.99 $59.99 YAKUZA KIWAMI 2 $24.99 $49.99





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles