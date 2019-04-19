Cuphead Out Now on Switch - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Studio MDHR has released Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It's a good day for a swell battle, because Studio MDHR’s Cuphead is now available Nintendo Switch! Take on massive, screen-filling bosses in this run & gun platformer inspired by classic cartoons of the 1930s, featuring traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

