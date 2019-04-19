The Ninja Warriors: Once Again Launching in July, PS4 Port Announced - News

Taito have revealed that their Ninja Warriors revival - entitled The Ninja Warriors: Once Again - will be releasing on PS4 in addition to the previously-announced Nintendo Switch port. Both versions will be landing in Japan in July - further details regarding western release dates were not given, although it was revealed in Famitsu that the Japanese releases will be digital-only while the western versions will receive physical prints through Strictly Limited Games.

Here's an overview of the game from its official website:

"Based on the 1994-released The Ninja Warriors: Again, which is a Super Famicom arrangement of the 1987-released arcade game The Ninja Warriors, The Ninja Warriors: Once Again is a 25-year-later remake from the Tengo Project main staff that brought you the original games. While retaining its 16-bit style, The Ninja Warriors: Once Again significantly enhances the character resolution, pattern amount, and more to match the latest hardware. In addition to two new playable characters, The Ninja Warriors: Once Again implements a two-player co-op mode that was not available in The Ninja Warriors: Again."

