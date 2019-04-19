343 Industries' Kiki Wolfkill Admits Studio Had 'Growing Pains' - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft established 343 Industries in 2007 to develop future games in the Halo franchise after developer Bungie left the company. 343 Industries' Kiki Wolfkill in an interview with Wccftech admitted there were growing pains for the studio.

"I think as a studio, you know, we’ve kind of gone through our own growing pains over the years," said Wolfkill. "And I think we’re all really energized with the things we’re doing with the Master Chief Collection.





"And bringing that on the PC and sort of really moving into a more of a service model with how we deliver content and updates with MCC and really, for the first time, moving on to PC very deliberately. And then at the same time, with Infinite and the TV show, this idea of really shepherding in this new generation of Halo is really exciting for us. Like it just feels like we have all these really great pieces that we’re incredibly excited about moving forward at the same time. So that’s crazy. As developers and also just Halo fans, we are really excited about the next few years."

343 Industries is currently focused on developing Halo: Infinite.

