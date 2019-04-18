Switch Physical Version of Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Now Available in North America, Coming to Europe May 17 - News

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut for Nintendo Switch is now available at retail stores across North America for $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD. The physical form will release in Europe on May 17. inXile Entertainment, the studio led by Interplay founder Brian Fargo, producer of the original Fallout, has partnered with Nintendo to release Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic computer RPG.

Winner of numerous accolades, including Game of the Year, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut is an enhanced version of the original that features improvements, customizations and additions that further immerse the player in this epic alternative-historical adventure. With more than 80 hours of gameplay, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut will test your survival instincts as you traverse across a post-nuclear American Southwest with your Desert Ranger squad.

"Many of our fans have old school sensibilities, so when we announced the arrival of Wasteland 2 on the Nintendo Switch, we immediately began hearing requests for a physical version of the game. Many players love the collecting element of games - having the game in-hand, displayed on a shelf, and ready to be plucked off that shelf and played at any moment. We investigated the possibility, and thanks to a partnership with U&I Entertainment, are delivering this physical version of the game for our fans to have and enjoy," said Brian Fargo, CEO, inXile Entertainment.

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut is available now for Nintendo Switch at North American retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target for $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD. The retail edition will release in Europe on May 17 for €34.99/£29.99.

