Bless Unleashed Trailer Features Crusader Class - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for that features the Crusader class.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the class:

Equipped with sword and shield, Crusaders can devastate enemies with vicious strikes and timely blows. With knight-like armor and a shield for extra defense, Crusaders prefer the action up close and personal to take the hurt to the enemies and draw attention away from their allies. Crusaders are a great medium of powerful attacks and sturdy defenses.

Bless Unleashed will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles