6 Xbox 360 Games Getting Xbox One X Enhancements

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 281 Views

Microsoft announced six Xbox 360 games available for Xbox One via backward compatibility are getting Xbox One X enhancements. 

The six games include Ninja Gaiden 2 (new to backward compatibility), Fable II, Fable III, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


