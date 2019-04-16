6 Xbox 360 Games Getting Xbox One X Enhancements - News

Microsoft announced six Xbox 360 games available for Xbox One via backward compatibility are getting Xbox One X enhancements.

The six games include Ninja Gaiden 2 (new to backward compatibility), Fable II, Fable III, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent.

We like to break Backward Compatibility news on #InsideXbox, and today's episode is no different. Ninja Gaiden 2 is coming to back compat today and it's enhanced for Xbox One X. Plus, Fable II & III (already back compat) are being enhanced for Xbox One X https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/2dBiiCR4Ya — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 16, 2019

And while we're at it, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Blacklist, and Double Agent - all already in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program - are being enhanced for Xbox One X. https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/rDRofCAfis — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 16, 2019

