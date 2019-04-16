Bendy and The Dark Revival Announced - News

Joey Drew Studios announced a sequel to the first-person horror Bendy and The Ink Machine. The game is titled Bendy and The Dark Revival. It will be an episodic game with the first chapter to release later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:





Bendy and The Ink Machine is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

