Gamescom: Opening Night Live Will be Produced by Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley, host and producer of The Game Awards, will be producing "Gamescom: Opening Night Live" to kick off Gamescom 2019. It will air on Monday, August 19 at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

The English broadcast "will feature announcements from major game publishers and independent developers, world premieres of new game footage and special guest appearances from the stars of the gaming industry."





"Gaming is a shared passion around the world, and every time I attend gamescom I am energized by the passion and excitement from the community in Cologne," said Keighley. "The team and I are thrilled to be in Europe this summer to produce this show and share gamescom with the global video game audience."

Felix Falk, Managing Director of game – the German Games Industry Association added, "Opening Night Live is an entirely new show designed to make gamers worldwide a bigger part of the gamescom experience. With his experience as host and producer of 'The Game Awards' and his strong international network, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Geoff to help us bring this show to life. We are looking forward to a special showcase of new games and announcements."

