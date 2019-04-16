SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Tops 300,000 Units Sold - Sales

SNK Corporation chairman Ge Zhihui during an investor relations press conference in Seoul announced SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy has sold over 300,000 units. The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Zhihui also announced a new Metal Slug for consoles, as well as Neo Geo versions 2 and 3.

Thanks Gematsu.

