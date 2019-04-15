Action Game Alpha Launches for Switch on April 18, Later for Steam - News

Developer Kaname announced the action game, Alpha, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 18 for $5 / 480 yen, and later for Windows PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Simple, but hard.

Playing games nowadays is like work. Getting together with friends, fighting bosses—all of that is cool, but having some time for yourself is pretty awesome, too.

There are times we like to spend alone having fun, and taking on challenges in a game is an awesome way to do just that.

Alpha, the latest work by Kaname, is a simple game. There are no additional in-game purchases: once it’s yours, you can begin playing until you reach the end. Maybe it’s time to take a break from playing games for other people.

Key Features:

A single-player action shooting game. Quite a challenging one, in fact.

Average play time of two hours (or, if you’d like to play it longer, as long as you want)

Knock off enemy bullets with your sword to shoot and slash your way through stages.

No save points during stages. Enemies are tough, and so are the bosses. Study their moves and work around them.

When it’s game over, you start over from the beginning of the stage. You won’t be getting it easy!

Some health items, shields, bombs, etc. are just a few useful items.

All this for a small price.

