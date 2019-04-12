Yakuza: Kiwami 2 PC Requirements Revealed - News

The official Steam listing for the Windows PC version of Yakuza: Kiwami 2 has revealed the requirements for the game.

View a trailer of the game below:





MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 (64-Bit Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB / Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 42 GB available space

Additional Notes: Pre-set Graphics Setting: Low, Target FPS: 30FPS (1080p at 75% render scale)

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 3.7 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB / Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 42 GB available space

Additional Notes: Pre-set Graphics Setting: High, Target FPS: 60FPS @1080p

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 will launch for Windows PC on May 9 for $29.99.

