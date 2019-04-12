The Surge 2 Screenshots Released - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 Interactive have released a new set of screenshots for the upcoming action RPG, The Surge 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

After the success of The Surge, the hardcore action RPG released in May 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 Interactive are happy to announce the renewal of their partnership and the development of The Surge 2, with a release date planned for 2019 on consoles and PC.

The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic limb targeting system and deep character progression – while also expanding greatly upon the formula. The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13 Interactive’s upgraded and improved engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with even more options thanks to an expanded limb targeting system. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.

The Surge 2 will launch for consoles and PC in 2019.

