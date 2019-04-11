River City Girls Rated in Australia - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer WayForward's River City Girls has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification Board.

River City is the localization name for the Arc System Works’ Kunio-kun games. It has also been licensed for independent use.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

