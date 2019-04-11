Sea of Thieves Free Anniversary Update to Add The Arena and Tall Tales - Shores of Gold - News

Microsoft and Rare have announced the free Anniversary Update for Sea of Thieves will release on April 30. The update will add The Arena and Tall Tales - Shores of Gold.

Marking a year of unbridled pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves presents the Anniversary Update: an expanded and enriched experience that builds on last year’s maiden voyage in a whole range of game-changing ways.

The Anniversary Update brings you more ways to embrace the pirate life than ever before, including a host of new gameplay features and two major additions in the form of The Arena and Tall Tales - Shores of Gold. Follow immersive new quests, fish and cook for your crew and engage in thrilling contests of skill!

Both Sea of Thieves and its legendary community are growing – now’s the perfect time to set sail.

Sea of Thieves is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

