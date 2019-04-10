Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 70,990 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 7.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 46,850 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 13,854 units, the 3DS sold 4,388 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 482 units and Xbox One sold 93 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission - 70.990 / NEW [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 28.468 / 78.475 (-43%) [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 18.101 / 212.961 (-59%) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 14.775 / 3.007.151 (-24%) [NSW] Minecraft - 12.278 / 719.845 (-10%) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 12.111 / 560.098 (-21%) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 9.551 / 2.246.416 (-12%) [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 8.161 / 3.028.994 (-6%) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 6.309 / 1.281.348 (+10%) [NSW] Super Mario Party - 6.305 / 991.550 (-17%)

