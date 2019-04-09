Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order First Look Set for April 13 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment will provide the first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Star Wars Celebration Chicago on Saturday, April 13 at 1:30PM CDT.

You can view the event here.

Become a Jedi. Tune-in for first look at #StarWarsJediFallenOrder this Saturday, at 1:30pm CDT from #StarWarsCelebration. Watch live at https://t.co/iI4qodqiOf, stay up to-date with the latest from Celebration at https://t.co/mVXi17qoJk. @EAStarWars pic.twitter.com/3B3bR3XDmn — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2019

Here is an overview of the event:

Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.



