VA-11 Hall-A Release Date Revealed for Switch and PS4

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Sukeban Games announced VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 2 for $14.99. The game is out now for the PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a cyberpunk future, capitalist forces drive the corrupt government of Glitch City, a place known for both rapid advancements in technology and a disregard for the ethical quandaries of nanomachine experiments on the general public. Enter VA-11 Hall-A: a hole-in-the-wall dive bar providing solace for lonely souls facing the brutality of daily dystopia.

Bartender Jill listens to everyone’s tales while mixing drinks for strangers and regulars alike. Engage in lively conversations with a humanoid robot popstar, the editor-in-chief of a prominent magazine, a boy-crazy hacker and others to unveil the society of Glitch City as seen through the eyes of its citizens. Jill pours libations, but her patrons pour out their souls.

VA-11 Hall-A puts a shaken-not-stirred spin on point-and-click games with mixology: characters react differently depending on the drinks served and how much alcohol they’ve had. Learn more about Glitch City through the lens of a resident doing her best to maintain a somewhat ordinary life in an extraordinary metropolis.

Enhance the atmosphere of this futuristic experience by curating different electronic playlists on the jukebox to listen throughout the night. Infectious synthpop, ambient electronic music and a dark pixelated anime art style frame the gloomy but laid back experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

