New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 185 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
April 8
- Jungle Z
April 9
- Out There: Ω The Alliance
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
April 10
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Switch 'N' Shoot
- The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
April 11
- Back to Bed
- Bot Vice
- Box Align
- Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Silence
- Super Star Path
- The Demon Crystal
- Vaporum
- Way of the Passive Fist
April 12
- Rolling Sky
- Street Basketball
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
