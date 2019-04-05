New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

April 8

Jungle Z

April 9

Out There: Ω The Alliance



Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

April 10

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Switch 'N' Shoot

The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

April 11

Back to Bed

Bot Vice

Box Align

Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Silence

Super Star Path

The Demon Crystal

Vaporum

Way of the Passive Fist

April 12

Rolling Sky

Street Basketball

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles