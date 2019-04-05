New Xbox Releases Next Week - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Dangerous Driving

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Vaporum

Gleaner Heights

Super Weekend Mode

Shadowgate

Velocity G

Flutter Bombs

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles