Devil's Hunt PAX East 2019 Gameplay Demo Video Released

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer Layopi Games have released a gameplay video of Devil’s Hunt from the playable demo of the game at PAX East 2019.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This demo was prepared specially for GDC and PAX: East 2019. Look at Desmond’s skills, some of his enemies and the way he’s kicking their demon butts! Keep in mind, that it’s not final look of the game and work is still in progress!

The war between Demons and Angels takes you to hell and back in this third-person action game. You are Desmond, the one man with demonic powers who can decide the fate of our world by joining either side of the conflict.

