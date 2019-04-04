Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts in Third on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Yoshi's Crafted World has debuted in third on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 31. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has remained in first in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Yoshi's Crafted World Far Cry New Dawn Assassin's Creed III Just Cause 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 The LEGO Movie 2 Video game FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

