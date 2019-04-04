Remnant: From the Ashes Gets Ruined Earth Trailer - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games have released a new trailer for the third-person survival-action game, Remnant: From the Ashes, called Ruined Earth.

Here is an overview of the game:

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival-action game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by mythical creatures. Players build characters to suit their individual playstyle and survive the perils of diverse and deadly environments, alone or alongside a team of up to three other players. The game offers unique, customizable gameplay experience filled with intense shooting, melee combat, gear and weapon crafting, character progression, deadly enemies, epic bosses and dynamically-generated levels that offer an infinite number of ways to explore.

Key Features:

Fight. Adapt. Overcome. – Each world will present new challenges and perils to overcome. Throughout their journey, players will encounter dozens of monsters unique to each environment. Fight tooth-and-nail against creatures both big and small – from towering behemoths the size of buildings to countless hordes of small, deadly terrors. Adapt… or die trying.

– Each world will present new challenges and perils to overcome. Throughout their journey, players will encounter dozens of monsters unique to each environment. Fight tooth-and-nail against creatures both big and small – from towering behemoths the size of buildings to countless hordes of small, deadly terrors. Adapt… or die trying. Explore Fantastic, Terrifying Realms – Explore beautiful, dynamically-generated worlds – each with their own unique creatures and environmental challenges. Gain experience and adapt new strategies to survive the dangers of each world.

– Explore beautiful, dynamically-generated worlds – each with their own unique creatures and environmental challenges. Gain experience and adapt new strategies to survive the dangers of each world. Craft. Upgrade. Specialize. – Band together with others to improve chances of survival. Protect and befriend skilled tradesmen and offer them the safety of a home base. In turn, they will offer valuable skills and resources for upgrades, crafting and enhancements for weapons and gear.

– Band together with others to improve chances of survival. Protect and befriend skilled tradesmen and offer them the safety of a home base. In turn, they will offer valuable skills and resources for upgrades, crafting and enhancements for weapons and gear. Strength in Numbers – The Root are ruthless and deadly. To stand a chance, players will need help – they need a Team. In Remnant: From the Ashes, players can group with up to three other survivors. There are multiple hero archetypes to choose from, each designed with unique skills and advantages to help the group survive.

Remnant: From the Ashes will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

