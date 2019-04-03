Borderlands 3 Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 13. The Windows PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store until April 2020.

Read the latest information on the game below:

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

What’s New:

A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride: Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Your Vault Hunter, Your Playstyle: Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together, they are unstoppable. Moze as The Gunner: When Moze needs backup, she digistructs her mech – Iron Bear – for a sucker punch of additional firepower. Amara as The Siren: A confident, capable brawler with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to smash her enemies. FL4K as The Beastmaster: FL4K lives for the hunt. So do the loyal beasts that follow their master’s every command. Their preferred prey? Unsuspecting bandits, those poor suckers. Zane as The Operative: Specializing in battlefield gadgetry, Zane is extremely proficient at slipping into combat, creating chaos, and sneaking back out as if he were never there.

Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together, they are unstoppable. Lock, Load, and Loot: With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too. New Borderlands: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across wartorn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across wartorn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more! Quick & Seamless Co-Op Action: With a new level-sync system, the experience scales for each individual player. That means you can play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen coop, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone–no one misses out on loot.

What’s Back and Better Than Ever (Franchise Features):

Bazillions of Guns: With multiple distinct weapons manufacturers, a revolutionary content generation system, and special legendary drops to uncover, your ever-improving arsenal comes with near-infinite possibilities.

With multiple distinct weapons manufacturers, a revolutionary content generation system, and special legendary drops to uncover, your ever-improving arsenal comes with near-infinite possibilities. RPG Progression: Slay your foes, gain experience points, and build out extensive skill trees unique to each of the four Vault Hunters.

Slay your foes, gain experience points, and build out extensive skill trees unique to each of the four Vault Hunters. Rich Universe: Uncover the rewarding mysteries, memorable inhabitants, and deep lore of the extensive Borderlands narrative universe.

Uncover the rewarding mysteries, memorable inhabitants, and deep lore of the extensive Borderlands narrative universe. Intense Vehicular Combat: Get behind the wheel and engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat.

Get behind the wheel and engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat. Radical Art Style: Traditional rendering techniques combined with hand-drawn textures give Borderlands its iconic style.

Game Editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99):

The Borderlands 3 standard edition includes the base game.

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins & weapon trinket.

Deluxe Edition ($79.99):

The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition includes the base game, as well as bonus digital content:

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin;

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket;

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket;

Toy Box Weapon Pack: Two Toy guns, Toy grenade mod, weapon trinket

XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods;

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins & weapon trinket.

Super Deluxe Edition ($99.99*):

The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition includes all the bonus digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition plus the Borderlands 3 Season Pass, which includes:

Four campaign downloadable content packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges;

Butt Stallion weapon skin, weapon trinket, and grenade mod.

*Limited Time Pricing – Starting September 17, 2019, the digital version of Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition will update to the full MSRP of $119.99 USD.

Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition ($249.99):

Celebrate the return of the original shooter-looter with the Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition, a swag-splosion of collectibles digistructed straight from the worlds of Borderlands 3–available at GameStop.

This edition includes the full game, season pass, and all bonus digital content and pre-order bonus of the Super Deluxe Edition, plus:

Diamond Loot Chest Replica: Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot;

Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot; 10 Borderlands 3 character figurines: Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe! (Approximately three inches tall.);

Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe! (Approximately three inches tall.); Sanctuary 3 snap model: Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand;

Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand; Four Vault Key keychains: Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault;

Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault; Cloth galaxy map: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon’s map of the Borderlands;

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon’s map of the Borderlands; Five character art lithographs: Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins;

Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins; Borderlands 3 Steelbook case: A gorgeous metal case for any collector’s shelf.

