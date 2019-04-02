Nintendo Switch Online Adds Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream, Star Soldier - News

Nintendo announced three new games will be coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Soldier will release on April 10.

View a trailer of the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels – Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, this game has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely new challenge. In addition to the classic enemies already known to fans worldwide, there are also Poison Mushrooms, backward Warp Zones and the occasional wind gust (which can help or hinder your progress).

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream – As young boxer Little Mac, players have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to battle the big guys of the World Video Boxing Association circuit. Take them on one by one, starting with skinny Glass Joe. Battle up through King Hippo and all the way to the WVBA Champion himself. Players use their best jabs, hooks and power uppercuts to knock out opponents, but must also dodge jaw-breaking blows by paying attention to subtle changes in their foe's body position.

Star Soldier – The standard for vertically scrolling shooters, Star Soldier is the original game that spawned all of the titles in the long-running Soldier series. Go inside a floating space station inhabited by a giant computer known as Starbrain. Your mission: to stop Starbrain's galactic invasion by piloting Caesar, a new compact space fighter, through 16 deadly stages.

