Persona 5 S Teaser Website Launched - News

/ 329 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Atlus has released the teaser website for Persona 5 S. More information on the game will be released on April 25.

The source code for website says the following:

Calling Card

April 25, 2019.

We will show you a new Phantom Thieves that will turn the world’s cognition on its head.

We are energized by voices that seek satisfaction.

Once again, we will take your heart at the Ryougoku Kokugikan.

—From the Phantom Thieves.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles