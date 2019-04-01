Id Software: Rage 2 Speed, Abilities and Weapons Have Come a Long Way Since the Original - News

Id Software studio director Tim Willits speaking with GameReactor at PAX East stated that the speed, abilities and weapons in Rage 2 have come a long way since the original game.

"Rage really set the stage for things we did in Doom 2016 and Quake Champions and this is an evolutionary step where with the special abilities, the slam and the shatter, kind of allows you to orchestrate the combat the way that you want to," said Willits. "And our guns are very meaty and over the top. We try to get the player into the action. So, I think, really the biggest thing is speed, the abilities, and the weapons have really come a long way from the original."





Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

