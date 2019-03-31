Bethesda Releases Video Celebrating 25 Years of Elder Scrolls - News

/ 384 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new video celebrating 25 years of The Elder Scrolls franchise.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the video:

Join us as we reminisce some of the unforgettable moments, stories and even real-world relationships that both the developers and community have made in Tamriel. Here’s to the countless more tales remaining to be told in Tamriel!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles