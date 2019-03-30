Sega Genesis Mini And Mega Drive Mini Release Date Revealed - News

SEGA announced the Sega Genesis Mini and Mega Drive Mini will launch worldwide on September 19. The standard version is priced at 6,980 yen, while the two-controller version is priced at 8,980 yen.





The mini console will include 40 titles that differe between the North American, European and Japanese versions. Here is a list of 10 confirmed titles for the Japaense version:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Puyo Puyo Tsu

Shining Force

Vampire Killer

Wrestleball

Gunstar Heroes

Comix Zone

Rent A Hero

Space Harrier II

Madou Monogatari I

