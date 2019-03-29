Twitch Prime Members Can Get Up to 1 Year of Free Nintendo Switch Online - News

Twitch and Nintendo have partnered up on an amazing new deal. Twitch Prime members will be able to get up to one year of Nintendo Switch Online for free.

Twitch Prime members can claim three free months right now and after 60 days will be able to get another nine months. Twitch Prime members can claim their free months of Nintendo Switch Online here.

Nintendo Switch Online normally costs $19.99 for a year subscription.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

