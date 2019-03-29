Warp Nexus Announced for Consoles, Steam, Smartphones - News

Developer Wyrmbyte has announced a spiritual successor to the space MMO Jumpgate, called Warp Nexus. It will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access this summer. The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android with cross-play later in 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Warp Nexus is the spiritual successor to the Jumpgate Franchise. But it’s taking the suck out of the vacuum of space. In most space games, there’s a whole lot of endless flying to get to somewhere where the action is. Warp Nexus, on the other hand, posits that the universe has been made instantly traverse-able and humanity now takes advantage of this speedy network of warp points for profit and glory… but so do pirates and a whole host of seedy characters.

Warp Nexus is also an MMO that runs itself. While the player spends time in their own hangar and around their ship between missions, an advanced server tech is constantly churning several Space Stations against each other. Economies shift and thrive on what they need, driving a constantly changing list of missions for players to work on. Some are solo, some are co-op, some are PVP, and each player has different types of licenses (think of them as classes) that result in different types of content – mining, escorting, bounty hunts, surveillance, etc.

There’s even a s competitive sport in the Nexus that let’s players fight it out in a scale-able Battle Royale combat mode, earn rewards, prizes, gear, and currency.

Players can also hop into conquest mode where it is no holds barred combat as players try to control the known Nexus stars for their side.

And even more is that players can actually create their own missions and issue them to the highest bidder. Need a resource but don’t have the time or ability to get it done? Make a quest. Need some pirate player taken out? Mark them for a bounty. It’s all customizable, and ensures that the players and their stories are at the center of the missions and quests. Heck, they can even make a mission for themselves if they don’t like what’s on offer, which will be intelligently tied into the economy of the many different Space Stations.

