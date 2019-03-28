Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir Launches in Q4 2019 - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio announced Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in Q4 2019.





Here is na overview of the game:

An odyssey to share made of humor, slaps, and friendship!

Our two famous Gauls are back, fitter than ever and are ready to crystallize your attention in Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir! On the menu? Wild boars, laughs and slaps left and right. Faithful to its predecessor, the game will feature cinematographic references. For the first time, players will have the chance to discover this fantastic adventure alone or in co-op as Asterix or Obelix!

Main story: Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix must put back together the mysterious Crystal Menhir! They will have to venture into the four corners of the Roman Empire and beyond, to stop a terrible threat!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles