Ubisoft E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 10

posted 59 minutes ago

Ubisoft announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Monday, June 10. It will start at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

The countdown to #E32019 is on!



Mark your calendars #UbiE3 kicks off on June 10th ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/ziQqbyFLY3 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 27, 2019

Bethesda Softworks E3 2019 showcase will be held on June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.

E3 2019 runs from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

