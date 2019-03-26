One Piece: World Seeker Episodes DLC Release Windows Revealed - News

Bandai Namco has revealed the release windows for the three DLC episodes for One Piece: World Seeker. The episodes are included in the $29.99 Season Pass.

Check out the release windows below:

Additional Episode #1 – Summer 2019

Additional Episode #2 – Fall 2019

Additional Episode #3 – Winter 2019

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

