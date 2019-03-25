Shantae 5 Announced for Apple Arcade, NS, PS4, XB1 & PC - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 412 Views
Developer WayForward have announced that the latest entry in their long-running Shantae franchise will be arriving later this year on NS, PS4, XB1, PC and the newly announced Apple Arcade.
Today we're thrilled to announce Shantae 5! You're invited to join Shantae in a brand-new adventure later this year on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC... AND the newly announced Apple Arcade! Stay tuned for more details! Learn more about Apple Arcade at https://t.co/KwXqXtb2ft pic.twitter.com/SFc1iOswHT— WayForward (@WayForward) March 25, 2019
No further details were given regarding Shantae 5, although WayForward did announce another title for Apple Arcade - Spidersaurus, an "over the top" action game from the same development team as Contra 4.
6 Comments
Hopefully they actually continue the character arcs set in Pirate's Curse, instead of the soft reboot we got with Half Genie Hero.
Sweet! I love this series.
Yes!I love Shantae!Just here hoping that its like the Pirate Curse, which is by far the best Shantae game.
Flip yeah! Love me some Shantae any day of the week.
In the word of Nature Boy, Ric Flair: WOOOOOOOOO!
So Apple Arcade is already being mentioned in the same vein as the 4 major platforms, or am I getting ahead of myself?