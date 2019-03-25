Shantae 5 Announced for Apple Arcade, NS, PS4, XB1 & PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer WayForward have announced that the latest entry in their long-running Shantae franchise will be arriving later this year on NS, PS4, XB1, PC and the newly announced Apple Arcade.

Today we're thrilled to announce Shantae 5! You're invited to join Shantae in a brand-new adventure later this year on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC... AND the newly announced Apple Arcade! Stay tuned for more details! Learn more about Apple Arcade at https://t.co/KwXqXtb2ft pic.twitter.com/SFc1iOswHT — WayForward (@WayForward) March 25, 2019

No further details were given regarding Shantae 5, although WayForward did announce another title for Apple Arcade - Spidersaurus, an "over the top" action game from the same development team as Contra 4.

