Shantae 5 Announced for Apple Arcade, NS, PS4, XB1 & PC

by Adam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 412 Views

Developer WayForward have announced that the latest entry in their long-running Shantae franchise will be arriving later this year on NS, PS4, XB1, PC and the newly announced Apple Arcade.

No further details were given regarding Shantae 5, although WayForward did announce another title for Apple Arcade - Spidersaurus, an "over the top" action game from the same development team as Contra 4.


ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (2 hours ago)

Hopefully they actually continue the character arcs set in Pirate's Curse, instead of the soft reboot we got with Half Genie Hero.

KLXVER
KLXVER (3 hours ago)

Sweet! I love this series.

Nautilus
Nautilus (31 minutes ago)

Yes!I love Shantae!Just here hoping that its like the Pirate Curse, which is by far the best Shantae game.

UltimateUnknown
UltimateUnknown (1 hour ago)

Flip yeah! Love me some Shantae any day of the week.

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (2 hours ago)

In the word of Nature Boy, Ric Flair: WOOOOOOOOO!

SecondWar
SecondWar (2 hours ago)

So Apple Arcade is already being mentioned in the same vein as the 4 major platforms, or am I getting ahead of myself?

