Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash Release Date Revealed for the West - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

XSEED Games announced Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash will launch in North America and Europe for Windows PC via Steam, GOG and The Humble Store on April 10 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £14.99. It will be available for 10 percent off in its first week.

View the opening movie below:







Here is an overview of the game:

Sachiko Shinozaki, tragically murdered at age seven; such a sweet girl, taken away at such a young and tender age! Sure, she may have reacted by becoming a bloodthirsty, vengeful spirit responsible for the deaths of countless other children, as well as their erasures from history, but everyone knows that in her heart of hearts, she’s just an ordinary, innocent little seven-year-old…right?

Well, no. Because you see, today is her birthday! She’ll be turning… seven again, naturally. But in celebration, she’s decided to grant all her victims 24 hours of amnesty from their suffering by gathering them all together for a…hysteric? birthday bash. There will be party games, entertainment, adventure, and most of all, romance!

Join Sachiko and the lovable cast of damned souls from previous Corpse Party games—along with a few new faces—as they take the very concept of genre and toss it aside. Prepare to experience terror, discomfort, joviality, and confusion in equal measure as Heavenly Host Elementary plays less-than-heavenly host to cooking contests, co-ed mixers, interpretive stage drama, traditional party games, and Lovecraftian horrors alike.

Because you know what they say: Hell hath no fury like a seven-year-old girl bored…

A (surprisingly) canonical “midquel” to Corpse Party and Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, taking place sometime during the course of those games, Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash recounts the bizarre events of vengeful ghost girl Sachiko Shinozaki’s one-of-a-kind birthday party held in the otherworldly school where so many lives have been lost in previous games: Heavenly Host Elementary.

The game plays out as a visual novel, divided into eight main chapters that each detail a different activity or cluster of activities. Player decisions determine which of the game’s endings is attained, with only one true ending from each chapter leading into the next. Surviving to the end will require thinking like Sachiko and making the choices that will please her the most…but with the fewest casualties.

Key Features: Dark Comedy and Nonstop Fanservice – Put on a play, make a movie, attend a mixer, run a race, cook some curry, and more! Indulge Sachiko’s whims, and see new sides of fan-favorite characters in the process.

28 Endings Later – Player decisions lead to one of 28 endings, including countless bizarre deaths.

– Player decisions lead to one of 28 endings, including countless bizarre deaths. Extra Chapter Presented in Traditional Horror Style – Complete the game to unlock a traditionally styled Extra Chapter detailing the tragic backstories of new characters Azusa Takai and Ran Kobayashi.

– Complete the game to unlock a traditionally styled Extra Chapter detailing the tragic backstories of new characters Azusa Takai and Ran Kobayashi. Japanese Voices Like You’ve Never Heard Them Before – All original actors reprise their roles, but take them to new and unexpected places…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles