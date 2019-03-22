Persona 5 R News Coming Tomorrow, March 23 - News

Atlus announced it will release new information on Persona 5 R tomorrow, March 23 following the Persona 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours broadcast.

Persona 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours will air in Japan on March 23 from 20-21 JST on AbemaTV, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and AT-X.





