Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition Release Date Revealed - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Soedesco and developer Krillbite announced Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 29.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Among the Sleep, developed by Norwegian developer Krillbite, is an extraordinary first person horror game that tells the story of a two-year old child going on a terrifying trip around the house in order to find its missing mother.

Enhanced Edition with extra content:

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition contains the completely new Museum Level, with behind the scenes content and extra footage. It also includes a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack. Moreover, players now get to choose which pajamas their character wears in the game. Finally, a new dialogue has been added and a plethora of improvements were made in terms of visuals, performance and gameplay.

Key Features:

Enhanced edition with extra content, better performance and updated visuals.

Put the pieces of the puzzle together to find out what has happened to your mother.

Unravel a disturbing story filled with tension, symbolism and psychological horror.

Creep through threatening environments like a twisted forest and a dark house.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles