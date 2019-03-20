Mutant Year Zero Coming to Switch This Summer With DLC and Retail Release - News

During today’s Epic keynote at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, publisher Funcom and the developers at The Bearded Ladies announced from the stage that Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch on June 25. The Nintendo Switch version will come with an expansion DLC that will also be available for purchase on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A retail Deluxe Edition will also release on June 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch which will include both the base game and the expansion DLC.

"Ever since we started working on this game, we have always felt it would be a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch," said Haraldur Thormundsson, CEO of The Bearded Ladies. "The game lends itself really well to the Switch controls and the pacing of the tactical turn-based combat is perfect for an on-the-go, handheld console. We are also excited for the opportunity to tell another Mutant Year Zero story with the new expansion DLC, and we look forward to talking more about that soon."

The retail edition of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will be co-published together with Maximum Games and is already available for pre-order at select retailers, with more rolling out soon. The retail Deluxe Edition is listed with a $39.99 SRP.

