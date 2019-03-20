The Cycle GDC Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Yager has released a new gameplay trailer for The Cycle for GDC 2019. Th game will launch for Windows PC via Epic Games Store in 2019.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Cycle is a match-based first-person shooter with an emphasis on PvPvE action, completing jobs, gearing up with new weapons and powers, out-scoring other players and making it off the planet alive. On the exotic alien frontier of Fortuna III, you’ll compete against and – if you choose – team up with other Prospectors to harvest resources, defeat hostile lifeforms and make your fortune before the world, your rivals or even your so-called allies kill you.

It’s up to you how to stake your claim: go it alone, form squads with friends or make uneasy temporary alliances with strangers. The Cycle delivers a competitive multiplayer experience where everyone can survive, but how you choose to manage your time on Fortuna III can have a big impact. Completing your own objectives will give you more points on the leaderboard, but knocking off your opponents is a surefire way to make sure they don’t get any higher either.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles