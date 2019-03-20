Stranger Things 3: The Game Released Date Revealed - News

Developer BonusXP announced Stranger Things 3: The Game will launch on July 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed and published by BonusXP in collaboration with Netflix, Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series. This adventure game blends a distinctively retro 16-bit art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist. F ans will be able to experience their favorite show through a mix of exploration, puzzles, and combat.

Just like in the show, teamwork is at the heart Stranger Things 3: The Game. Fans can team up in two player local co-op or in single player mode alongside an AI partner, in the role of one of twelve characters from the show, each with unique abilities and attributes. Together, they’ll play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen Stranger Things secrets, ensuring a fun experience for those new to the world of Stranger Things and series super fans alike!

Key Features:

Experience the show in a new way, exploring the eerie world of Hawkins to uncover new mysteries beyond what’s seen in Season 3.

Jump right into the action of this pick-up-and-play adventure: simple gameplay mechanics allow fans of all skill levels to get in on the fun.

Take your game to the next level by trying out different character combinations and collecting all the secrets the expansive world of Hawkins has to offer.

Team up with a friend, leveraging drop-in/drop-out local co-op to take on the mysterious monsters of Hawkins together. While playing solo, use a collection of “buddy commands” to control both characters and still experience all the fun.

Choose from 12 playable characters, each with their own unique talents and stats.

