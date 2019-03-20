Blaster Master Zero II Out Now for Switch - News

Inti Creates and Sunsoft have announced Blaster Master Zero II is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mutant blasting action is back! Join Jason, Eve, and Fred on an intergalactic journey!

The side-scrolling / top-down hybrid action adventure gameplay returns with a brand new sequel to Blaster Master Zero!

Experience the yet-untold story of Jason and Eve after defeating Earth’s mutant scourge as they venture into the depths of space in their new battle tank, “GAIA-SOPHIA!”

The story of Blaster Master Zero II begins a few months after the events of the first game (released on March 9, 2017), where the main protagonist Jason saves planet Earth from the mutants. Eve has been infected by mutant cells that are slowly corrupting her body, so together with Jason and Fred, they board G-SOPHIA and begin an intergalactic journey to Eve’s home planet, Sophia, in hopes of finding a cure for the mutant infection.

A perfect blend of action-adventure through outer space and the signature Blaster Master gameplay creates a formula for a fun new experience.

Key Features:

G-SOPHIA’s Gaea System is the key to maximum mutant blasting efficiency! The Gaea System converts the energy created by the impact of falling from tall heights or taking damage, then turns that energy into SP. By making good use of the terrain, more and more SP can be recovered, allowing Jason to use more of G-SOPHIA’s sub-weapons. Mastering the Gaia System brings out G-SOPHIA’s full potential, allowing players to traverse stages in an ultra-satisfying way.

The Gaea System converts the energy created by the impact of falling from tall heights or taking damage, then turns that energy into SP. By making good use of the terrain, more and more SP can be recovered, allowing Jason to use more of G-SOPHIA’s sub-weapons. Mastering the Gaia System brings out G-SOPHIA’s full potential, allowing players to traverse stages in an ultra-satisfying way. Get familiar with Jason’s new technique, the BLAST COUNTER. Jason’s got a new trick up his sleeve! In top-down view stages, Jason can initiate a BLAST COUNTER at the moment an enemy makes an attack, allowing him to deliver a powerful counterattack. Getting a feel for BLAST COUNTERS allows you to dish out lots of damage and make good use of your wide variety of gun levels and sub-weapons. This is the key to clearing top-down view stages with speed!

Jason’s got a new trick up his sleeve! In top-down view stages, Jason can initiate a BLAST COUNTER at the moment an enemy makes an attack, allowing him to deliver a powerful counterattack. Getting a feel for BLAST COUNTERS allows you to dish out lots of damage and make good use of your wide variety of gun levels and sub-weapons. This is the key to clearing top-down view stages with speed! Power up G-SOPHIA and Jason as you travel across the galaxy! Search high and low across the planets you visit to find hidden maps for small planetoids in their orbit. Explore a wide variety of planetoids and find upgrades for G-SOPHIA and Jason.

Search high and low across the planets you visit to find hidden maps for small planetoids in their orbit. Explore a wide variety of planetoids and find upgrades for G-SOPHIA and Jason. A whole new group of Metal Attackers with their own pilots and support droids takes the stage! Throughout his journey, Jason crosses paths with a motley cast of Metal Attacker battle-tank pilots and their respective support droids. Sometimes they’re friend, sometimes they’re foe.

