Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Ancient Evil Zombie Map Launches March 26

Treyarch Studios announced the Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII zombie map, Ancient Evil, will launch on March 26. The developer did tweet out two teasers for the map. Expect more information on the map once the official trailer releases in the coming days.

Where one journey ends, a new one begins.#AncientEvil

3.26.19 pic.twitter.com/hDDB6Ie0AV — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 18, 2019

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

