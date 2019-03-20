New Yakuza Game Announced for PS4 - News

SEGA announced a new Yakuza game is in development for the PlayStation 4. It will start protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. The official title and release date have not been revealed.

SEGA is hosting supporting actress auditions. It is accepting applications from actresses ages 20 and up to play the role of the protagonist’s partner.





