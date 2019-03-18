Bethesda Softworks E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 9 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 446 Views
Bethesda Softworks announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.
Here is an overview of the event:
"be together" "be together, by ripping you from the client you've used the most and using our client that hardly anyone uses, nor wants to use". Yeah, no bethesda.
Also, be together by failing to update Fallout 3 on Steam, so it doesn't work on the Steam version. Thank God the GoG team got it working on Windows 10!
