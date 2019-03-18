Bethesda Softworks E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 9 - News

Bethesda Softworks announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.





Here is an overview of the event:

Start speculating! Refresh Walmart Canada!! But most importantly… mark your calendars!

E3 is coming, and on Sunday, June 9 (5:30PM PT), Team Bethesda returns to Los Angeles for our 5th Annual Bethesda E3 Showcase. It’s going to be a hell of a night. We have got an in-depth look at DOOM Eternal plus much, much more.

We want to “Be Together” with all of you this year and with that in mind we are planning to invite more of you, our biggest fans, to join us on our biggest night of the year. Official invitations – with additional event details, including how to register for a chance to attend this year’s showcase – are coming soon.

Don’t forget to share your thoughts using #BE3 on social media. During our preshow, we will be highlighting fan photos that use the hashtag.

